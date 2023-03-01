ADSTUDIO.CLOUD bags Silver at FITIS Digital Excellence Awards Ceremony 2023

ADSTUDIO.CLOUD won the silver award in the “Born Digital Organization “category at the Digital Excellence Awards organized by the Federation of Information Technology Industry of Sri Lanka (FITIS) held on 28th February 2023 at Shangri -La Hotel Colombo.

ADSTUDIO.CLOUD was the only recipient to win an award in this category of “Born Digital Organization” which recognizes and rewards completely new type of companies that base its strategy on larger phenomenon of digitalization and all the core activities of the value chain are digitized or coordinated by digital technologies at inception or soon after. The assessment criteria are chiefly based on Exponential Quotient (Exq) which used to understand the state and characteristics of an organization, based on what level these exponential characteristics are adopted by an organization.

Being the pioneer in Sri Lanka to conceptualize and implement a 100% local Programmatic Advertising platform, ADSTUDIO.CLOUD has been able to assist the corporate clientele to achieve maximum ROI in their digital advertising campaigns. Obviously, the company is a 360-degree solutions provider with more value-added services including online PR dissemination, Web Banner creation, Direct Placements and SEO with a dedicated internal team for assistance. With a 100% local clientele and a publisher base ADSTUDIO.CLOUD is futuristic on its vision to achieve a fully fledge Programmatic Advertising platform to be the number 01 Programmatic Advertising platform in Asia.

The management of ADSTUDIO.CLOUD adds that this award is a testament to our continuous commitment to adopt new technologies and best practices into the programmatic advertising ecosystem in Sri Lanka while unleashing the maximum potential of company human resources while empowering the digital entrepreneurship community in Sri Lanka at large.

ADSTUDIO.CLOUD was also the Programmatic Advertising partner of the event and was able to successfully publicize the event through the publisher platform.