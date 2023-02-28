Sri Lanka to expedite talks on proposed trade agreement with Bangladesh

Sri Lanka has sought to expedite negotiations on the proposed preferential trade agreement with Bangladesh.

A proposal made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to speed up negotiations on the proposed preferential trade agreement with Bangladesh under the guidance of the International Trade Office, has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Government says Sri Lanka wants to strengthen its relationship with key trade stakeholders at the regional level and develop market access opportunities for Sri Lankan exporters.

Sri Lanka is looking at removing market barriers to achieve the objectives of attracting investment as well as to further enhance economic cooperation as a remedy for the existing problems related to domestic supply.

Cabinet approval was given on 14.06.2021 for entering into a preferential trade agreement between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The Government says a preferential trade agreement with Bangladesh can further boost bilateral trade over existing trade agreements. (Colombo Gazette)