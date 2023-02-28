Specialised hospitals in key districts to treat cancer patients

Specialised hospitals are to be established in key districts to treat cancer patients.

The President’s Media Division said that on the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Secretary to the President E.M.S.B. Ekanayake directed the Health Ministry Secretary to formulate the required measures to establish specialised hospitals in a number of districts to treat cancer patents.

Accordingly, specialised hospitals to treat cancer patients will be established in the Jaffna, Hambantota, Badulla and Anuradhapura districts.

The President’s Media Division said that a specialized modern children’s hospital will also be established at a suitable location. (Colombo Gazette)