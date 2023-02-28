Pakistan restricts movement of Afghans through Torkham border after rise in terror attacks: Report

Recently, Pakistan tightened security measures and controls at the border crossings with Afghanistan since TTP has increased terror attacks within Pakistan. Pakistan has turned towards Afghans coming into Pakistan for treatment in a bid to hide their inefficiency in controlling the terror group TTP’s activities in Pakistan, Ilhamuddin Afghan wrote in the Afghan Diaspora Network report.

Pakistan has unilaterally decided to restrict the movement of Afghans coming to Peshawar through the Torkham border, Ilhamuddin Afghan wrote in the Afghan Diaspora Network report, adding that Pakistan’s decision comes as the first two months of 2023 has proved to be deadly for the country with two major terror attacks claiming more than 100 lives.

On February 20, there was an exchange of fire between Pakistani and Afghan border guards at the Torkham border crossing. Taliban fired upon the Pakistani border guards deployed on the border, Ilhamuddin Afghan wrote in the report.

During the initial period of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 and the ceasefire negotiation between Pakistan and TTP, not many restrictions existed on the movement along the Torkham border. Afghan patients were able to travel to Pakistan for treatment.

Earlier, Pakistan officials in cooperation with the hospital authorities allowed Afghan people to enter Pakistan as this is a significant source of revenue for the hospitals. Every year, over 100,000 Afghan patients visit hospitals for various treatments. Since the Taliban takeover, the possibility for Afghans to travel to other nations for treatment has become difficult. (ANI)