Nominations handed over for Sri Lanka Cricket elections

Nominations were handed over today by candidates contesting the elections of the Sri Lanka Cricket board.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Election Committee received nominations today for the upcoming SLC elections, which will be held to elect Sri Lanka Cricket office bearers for the period 2023-2025, the Sri Lanka Cricket board said.

The Election Committee of the SLC was appointed at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the SLC by the Membership, pursuant to a decision taken by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket on the 23rd of November 2022 to conduct the election on the 20th of May 2023.

The Election Committee of the SLC comprises Justice Ms. Malani Gunaratne, retired judge of the Court of Appeal, Ms. Shiromi Perera, retired judge of the High Court and Sunil Sirisena, retired senior public official of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service.

Nominations were accepted from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Colombo Gazette)