Ninewells Hospital Becomes the First in the Healthcare Sector to Implement SAP Business One

Healthcare in Sri Lanka is undergoing a digital transformation, and Ninewells Hospital is leading the charge. The implementation of SAP Business One in partnership with Pristine Solutions (Pvt) Ltd, one of Sri Lanka’s prominent information system solution providers, marks a major milestone for the hospital as well as for the healthcare industry. The implementation of this new software was celebrated at an event attended by top executives and staff members of both Ninewells Hospital and Pristine Solutions.

Speaking at the event, Tharanga Weerasuriya, General Manager of Ninewells Hospital, said, “We are proud to be the first hospital in Sri Lanka to implement this industry-leading technology. This new software will help us provide a better experience for our patients, who remain our top priority. Our partnership with Pristine Solutions has been invaluable in making this happen, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on our future operations.”

Together with SAP Business One, Ninewells Hospital is poised to set a new standard for patient care. The integration of digital technologies will provide faster, more accurate billing services, and a seamless and efficient healthcare experience for their patients. The hospital’s commitment to digital transformation is a testament to their commitment to providing the highest quality of care for their patients, and the results of their efforts will be felt for years to come.

Also expressing his thoughts, Chaminda Dias, Manager of ICT at Ninewells Hospital, said, “Digital transformation is crucial for the healthcare industry to keep up with changing times and meet the needs of patients. We believe that SAP Business One will help us stay ahead of the curve and provide the best possible care to our patients.”

Studies show that hospitals that adopt digital technologies have seen a significant improvement in patient outcomes, reduced medical errors, and increased operational efficiency. In addition, the integration of digital technologies in healthcare has the potential to reduce healthcare costs significantly while also improving patient outcomes and increasing the speed of treatment.

The official unveiling was attended by top executives at Pristine Solutions, including Priyantha Kumarage – Chairman, Shivanthi Ratnayake – Director, Nilupa Wijesinghe – Head of Project Delivery, Geethika Waduge – Project Manager, as well as management of Ninewells Hospital, including Dr. Thiasha Fernando – Director, Dr. Vibash Wijeratne – COO & Director, Tharanga Weerasuriya – General Manager, and Chaminda Dias – Manager of IT.

Ninewells Hospital offers a range of services in the fields of obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics, and fertility. Under the leadership of the Access Group of Companies, Ninewells has evolved into a fully-fledged healthcare facility that promises “A Lifetime of Care” to all its patrons.