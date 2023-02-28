India wants Sri Lanka to probe attacks on fishermen

India wants Sri Lanka to investigate reports of attacks on Indian fishermen.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that it has strongly taken up the recent attacks on Indian fishermen with the Sri Lankan authorities.

The High Commission said that it has also asked the Goverment of Sri Lanka to investigate the matter and ensure that use of force and violence in any form are not resorted to against the fishermen.

“The issues of fishermen are humanitarian and pertain to their livelihoods. These must be addressed in that spirit through diplomatic means and bilateral mechanisms,” the High Commission said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had last week raised concerns over the attack on Indian fishermen, in a letter to Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He urged the Indian Government to raise the matter with Sri Lanka to ensure action is taken against those accused and prevent a recurrence of such attacks.

Writing to Jaishankar, Stalin said that while fishermen from Nagappattinam in Tamil Nadu were fishing east of the Thopputhurai area on February 15, about “10 Sri Lankan nationals in three fishing boats surrounded the Indian fishing boat and beat innocent fishermen with an iron rod, sticks and knives.” The Nagappatinam based country craft sailed with a crew of six.

In this attack, one fishermen sustained injuries on his head and left hand while the other five fishermen sustained internal injuries. (Colombo Gazette)