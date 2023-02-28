“India about to take off…” German CEOs double down on Indian growth story after meeting with PM Modi

German CEOs eulogise the meeting with Prime Minister Modi. Chairman of the Management Board of TUV NORD, Dirk Stenkamp on Saturday said that India is at forefront of leading nations with increased self-confidence and is at the point where it can take off.

Speaking on the ‘Make in India’ initiative he said, “I know about Make in India since the beginning and we’re supporting many German companies to come to India and start producing in India. Currently, there’s an initiative going on in German Mittelstand invited by India to come and become part of Make in India”.

Regarding growth and expansion, he said that the opportunities in India are tremendous.

Other than Stenkamp, there was three more companies delegation that participated in the meeting with PM Modi.

One of them was Klemens Rethmann, CEO of the German-based Rethmann company, who stated that India has skill and talent and it’s a “privilege to use those resources,” and added that “India will become bigger in the production world.”

“You’ve got the workforce here. So, Germany is lacking in the workforce. You’ve got such wealth and skilled work and so many intelligent young people who wanted to do something. This is a privilege to use those resources. And therefore, PM Modi asked us to produce in India but for us, it’s not only because he asked us because this is where the resources are and we see our chances,” Rethmann told ANI.

“India is also a booming fast growing cement market,” she added.

Not only Weigand, but CEO of the Software company SAP, Christian Klein also participated in the meeting with PM Modi. After the meeting, he said that India has high aspirations for sustainability and wanted to use technology to decarbonize supply chains and produce green hydrogen which goes hand in hand with technology.

While talking to ANI, Klein said, “The country (India) has high aspirations for sustainability and wants to use technology to achieve that, to decarbonize supply chains, to move to the circular economy, to produce green hydrogen. And that goes hand in hand with technology. And India has a very strong agenda for both topics.”