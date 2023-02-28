Government says no barrier to peaceful protests

The Government says there is no barrier to peaceful protests but the protest on Sunday was illegal.

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that since an election has been declared a protest march, similar to that organised by the National People’s Power (NPP) on Sunday, cannot take place.

He said that the Police had informed him that the protest march on Sunday was illegal as Local Government elections had been declared.

Additionally a court order was also issued against the protesters from entering certain areas in Colombo.

Gunawardena said that the Police had used minimum force and people sustaining injuries was normal.

He recalled that similar protests staged in the past when he was in the opposition also resulted in several injuries owing to tear gas and water cannons being fired.

A Local Government elections candidate of the National People’s Power passed away in hospital after being tear gassed during the protest.

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) General Secretary Tilvin Silva said that NPP Local Government elections candidate Nimal Amarasiri (61) had passed away while receiving treatment in hospital.

Amarasiri was to contest the Local Government elections from the Nivithigala Pradeshiya Sabha. (Colombo Gazette)