G20 destabilized by West and used against Russia: Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the G20 is destabilized by the collective West and is used in an anti-Russian, purely confrontational manner. The United States, the EU and the G7 continue their attempts to isolate Russia and shift the blame for the provoked problems in international security and the global economy onto Russia, the Russin Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

On February 24-25, Bangalore hosted the First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under the Indian G20 Presidency. The Russian delegation, representing the relevant specialized structures also participated in this event.

“As a result of the substantive dialogue on topical financial issues, a wide range of demanded measures was agreed upon, designed to give an additional impetus to the global economy and financial markets. A significant contribution was made to these efforts by our country, BRICS partners and developing countries,” the statement by the Russian Foriegn Ministry said.

The statement further said, “We regret that the activities of the G20 continue to be destabilized by the collective West and used in an anti-Russian, purely confrontational manner. Our opponents, primarily the United States, the EU and the G7, continue their paranoid attempts to isolate Russia and shift the blame for the provoked problems in international security and the global economy onto it.”

“Through open blackmail and distate, throwing in absurd interpretations of the situation in Ukraine, the Westerners once again disrupted the adoption of collective decisions. As a result, the fully approved text of the document, except for the wording on Ukraine, which gives out for assessments of the discussion at the ministerial meeting something that was not actually discussed and is unrelated to the topic of its jurisdiction, had become a hostage to this aggressive line.”

The statement further went, “The results of the meeting never received an agreed status and were released only as a statement by the chairman, and not as a joint work. Russia and China expressed a resolute protest in this regard. Many other delegations also experienced serious disappointment with such ultimatum actions by the United States and its allies, which continue to sow enmity and hatred.”

The statement called on the collective West to abandon its “destructive course as soon as possible”, to realize the objective realities of a multipolar world, and to start building normal relations with new centres of power in the international arena, such as Russia, on the principles of the sovereign equality of states. We presume that the G20 should remain an economic forum and not intrude into the security sphere, as was unanimously confirmed at its last year’s summit on November 15-16 in Bali. We will continue to promote fulfilment by the G20 of the functions entrusted to it on a mutually beneficial and depoliticized basis.

“We note the constructive role of the Indian Presidency, which strove for a fair consideration of the interests and positions of all countries. The balanced approaches formulated in this context create a good foundation for responding to modern challenges in the area of global finance and related sectors, including support for economic growth and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.” (ANI)