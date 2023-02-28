Electric buses and three-wheelers as part of system change

Electric buses and three-wheelers are to be introduced which the Government says will be part of a “system change” to reduce the dependency on fuel operated motor vehicles.

Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardena said that battery powered electric buses are to be introduced to the Sri Lanka Transport Board as a pilot project.

He said that the Cabinet approved a resolution put forward by him regarding the implementation of a public-private partnership project for the operation of battery powered electric buses by the Sri Lanka Transport Board covering the Western Province centered on the commercial city of Colombo and the Gampaha district.

The implementation of the pilot project will be based on a formal feasibility study.

Gunawardena also said that tenders have been called for, to convert 300 three-wheelers into electric vehicles with the assistance of the UNDP.

The Minister said that the Government is also looking at having electric trains in Sri Lanka.

Gunawardena said that Sri Lanka cannot address environment issues and the fuel issue without a “system change” by switching to electric vehicles. (Colombo Gazette)