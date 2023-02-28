Bolivian arrested at BIA with cocaine

A Bolivian woman was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country.

The tourist had 4.6 kilograms of cocaine in her possession at the time of the arrest.

The 26-year-old had arrived from Brazil via Dubai and was detained in the green channel area of the arrival section at the airport.

The cocaine was concealed in cloth and a backpack, and soaked in the cloth materials used for the jackets and cloth bags.

The street value of the substance has been estimated as Rs. 230 million.

It has also been revealed that she was to receive USD 500 for transporting the cocaine to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)