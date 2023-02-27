Wasantha Mudalige and 61 others granted bail

Student activist Wasantha Mudalige and 61 others who were arrested for forcefully entering the Ministry of Education and staging a protest, have been granted bail.

The protest was staged recently demanding that the Buddhist and Pali University be reopened.

A number of Buddhist monks were among those arrested.

They entered the Ministry of Education at Battaramulla, erected banners inside the premises and staged a protest.

The Police later stormed the building and arrested the protesters. (Colombo Gazette)