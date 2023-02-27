SLPP denies claims MR is to be appointed PM

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has denied claims that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is to be appointed as Prime Minister.

SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said that the SLPP has not had any discussion to that effect.

He also said that the party has a good understanding with current Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

SLPP defectors had claimed earlier that they had been approached seeking support to appoint Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister.

MP Channa Jayasumana, who is part of a group of SLPP members who left the party, said that they will not back the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister.

He said that Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has already served as President and Prime Minister, should retire from politics. (Colombo Gazette)