Sana Commerce CSR initiative ‘Sipsatharata Arunellak’ helps students continue their education

Sana Commerce Sri Lanka, the development centre of Rotterdam-based e-commerce leader with an award winning workplace culture, once again came forward in supporting and ensuring underprivileged children continue to have access to their education amidst the current economic challenges, through a timely donation carried out on 18th February, as part of its signature CSR initiative, ‘Sipsatharata Arunellak – Helping Hands for Education’.

This annual initiative began in 2014 with a long-term vision of supporting children, through various projects, ensuring they receive continuous education and an enabling environment. The company has come a long way in this, having previously donated infrastructure facilities such as school buildings, water purification systems, computer labs, and computers.

This time around, 350 students who are financially marginalized from select schools received various school materials such as school bags, shoes, books, and stationary. Additionally, every child was also given a dry ration pack.

The support from colleagues at Sana Commerce Sri Lanka, who volunteered and visited four schools, namely Arthur C Clark Vidyalaya in Galle, Girikola Gemunu Vidyalaya in Matugama, Hautville Tamil Vidyalaya in Nuwara Eliya and Bodarakanda Rthanajothi Vidyalaya in Matara, was so overwhelming and exhilarating.

The funds were contributed by Sana Commerce with their employees from Sri Lanka joining in to make their contributions followed by those from other global employees, and through proceedings from various annual fundraising activities, including a stage drama held recently during January in Colombo and organized by its local CSR committee, the very team that is behind this initiative.

The company puts significant effort to carefully identify timely requirements prior to implementing such projects, to ensure that a real impact and difference is being made, in the communities where it’s carried out.

Sana Commerce strongly believes in giving back to the community, to continue supporting children with hopes for a brighter tomorrow.