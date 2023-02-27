Probe sought on Shavendra over May 9-10 violence

An investigation has been sought on Chief of Defence Staff and former Army Commander General Shavendra Silva over his failure to take steps to prevent the violence which took place on 09th and 10th May 2022.

A committee headed by Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda has proposed that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) investigate the lapses by State Intelligence, Police and the Armed Forces during the mass anti-government protests and violent incidents which took place across the island last May, reports said.

The committee has proposed that General Shavendra Silva be investigated for failing to take action to prevent the violence on 09th and 10th May 2022 which resulted in property, including houses owned by Ministers and MPs, being destroyed or damaged.

It was reported that the Defence Secretary had issued orders to take steps to prevent the violence from taking place.

However, the orders were not communicated to the relevant officials at the time.

The report by the committee was handed over to President Ranil Wickremesinghe in September and a copy was presented to the Court of Appeal last week.

According to state media, the report found that General Shavendra Silva had:

A. Failed to rush the Army reinforcement to Mirihana in spite of having a contingency plan whereas the Navy and Air Force Commanders have acted promptly on the instructions of the Secretary of Defence.

B. Disregarded repeated instructions from the former President and the Secretary of Defence to take action to prevent the damages to properties and people being harmed near Beira Lake at Navam Mawatha in the afternoon and to clear the mob along the Galle road in front of the Temple Trees in spite of having over 4,500 including five Battalions from the elite Air Mobile Brigade. Special Forces and Commandos stationed in different locations within Colombo city limits.

C. Could have easily dispatched the contingent of troops that was sent around 0200 hrs on the 10th morning to clear the Galle Road much earlier. Thus preventing the tense situation inside the Temple Trees that created anxiety among the Prime Minister and others who were trapped inside the Temple Trees.

D. Trying to justify his actions through media by giving an interview to a Sinhala newspaper on 29th May 2022 knowing very well that there is a BOI already appointed to look into the incidents, thereby undermining the purpose of the BOI.

E. For what purpose over 4,500 troops of Air Mobile Brigade. Special Forces and Commandos were brought by him to Colombo and were not deployed on time to save the Prime Minister, his family and others trapped inside Temple Trees.

F. These same elite troops were not used to quell the mob violence effectively in the other areas in and around Colombo.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had appointed the three-member committee headed by Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda which also included Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Gunathilake and General R. M. Daya Ratnayake. (Colombo Gazette)