President declares transport related services as essential service

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared transport related services as essential services with immediate effect.

The President signed a Gazette notification declaring public transports services for passengers or goods, discharge, carriage, landing, storage, delivery & removal of articles of food or drink, or coal, oil, fuel from vessels within any port as defined for the purposes of the Customs Ordinance (Chapter 235), as essential services with immediate effect.

The President has also declared the provision and maintenance of facilities for transport services by road, rail or air, including roads, bridges, culverts, airports, ports and railway lines, as essential services with immediate effect. (Colombo Gazette)