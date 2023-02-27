NPP candidate succumbs to injuries sustained during protest

A Local Government elections candidate of the National People’s Power (NPP), who sustained injuries during the protest in Colombo yesterday, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) General Secretary Tilvin Silva said that NPP Local Government elections candidate Nimal Amarasiri (61) had succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Amarasiri was to contest the Local Government elections from the Nivithigala Pradeshiya Sabha.

Tilvin Silva said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Government must take responsibility for the death of the NPP candidate.

“This is a very serious incident,” Tilvin Silva said.

Tilvin Silva said that 28 people sustained injuries when the Police fired tear gas and water cannons on the protest in Colombo yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has informed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide a report within 24 hours regarding the incident where the Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Thousands took to the streets and staged a protest march against the Government.

The Police obstructed the march at Town Hall and demanded that the protesters disperse.

NPP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake led the mach and was also engaged in a heated exchange with the Police.

The Police later fired tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to disperse the protesters. (Colombo Gazette)