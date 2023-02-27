G20 meeting: India to showcase its success in the digital economy

India, G20 president, will showcase its success in the digital economy and may offer conditional help to other countries to further advance their own digital economy and payments infrastructure, Business Standard has learnt.

The host may also hold advanced discussions with G20 partners and multilateral institutions on reducing the sovereign indebtedness of poorer nations in order to avoid the kind of economic fallout seen in Sri Lanka, it is learnt.

This and other agenda items will be part of the first ever meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) next week in Bengaluru.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will chair the meeting.

The FMCBG meeting will be held on February 24 and 25 and will be preceded by the meeting of Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) on February 22, co-chaired by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra. (Business Standard)