Fuel pass QR code system to continue

A decision has not been taken to suspend the fuel pass QR code system from April, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said today.

There were reports that the fuel pass QR code system will be suspended from 10th April.

However, Wijesekera said the system will continue.

He said that data will be analysed and the quota will be gradually increased.

“No decision taken to suspend the National Fuel Pass QR system from 10th April. NFP data will be analyzed to gradually increase the quota. Decisions on the system will be taken in consultation with Finance Ministry & other stakeholders in the next few months,” Wijesekera tweeted.

The fuel quota system was introduced last year to deal with the shortage of fuel.

Sri Lanka has not been able to purchase sufficient fuel owing to a shortage in foreign reserves. (Colombo Gazette)