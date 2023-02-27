Elon Musk reacts to video on Ambuluwawa Tower in Sri Lanka

The owner and CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has reacted to a video on the Ambuluwawa Tower in Sri Lanka.

Musk tweeted “!” (exclamation mark) to a video of a man climbing the tall tower located in Gampola.

The video on the tower was posted on Twitter by ‘Massimo’ with the caption saying “The Ambuluwawa Tower is located in the suburbs of Gampola Town in Sri Lanka: it’s 48 meters tall, cone-shaped tower housing the Stupa (Pagoda) of a Buddhist Temple”.

The reaction by Elon Musk to the video drew comments from hundreds of people on Twitter, including musicians and others.

The Ambuluwawa Tower is popular among tourists, especially due to the breathtaking views when you climb to the top. It is also known for its narrow spiral staircase which some visitors find challenging to climb. (Colombo Gazette)