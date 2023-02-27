China’s actions bringing India, US closer

A top United States administration official has said that India is a “great power”, it has unique security concerns, it seeks a relationship of respect and equality with the US, and on that basis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is willing to elevate the India-US relationship into “fundamentally new territory”.

The official indicated the US is committed to advancing the India-US relationship on these terms, saying that the partnership is poised at a unique moment with shared purpose and goodwill.

(Hindustan Times)