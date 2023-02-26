Sajith says Government wants public to “shut up and sit down”

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says the Government has made it clear that it wants the public to “shut up and sit down”.

He said this in response to the Police crackdown on the protest staged by the National People’s Power (NPP) today.

“No leader or party has ever been right all the time, it’s why we need to tolerate dissenting voices within a democracy. Today NPP protestors were tear gassed and many sustained many serious injuries. The Government’s message is loud and clear to the public, SHUT UP AND SIT DOWN,” Premadasa tweeted.

Last week President Ranil Wickremesinghe told opposition MPs in Parliament to shut up and sit down when they attempted to express their views on a speech he made.

The Police fired tear gas and water cannons on a massive protest staged by the National People’s Power in Colombo today.

Thousands took to the streets and staged a protest march against the Government.

The Police obstructed the march at Town Hall and demanded that the protesters disperse.

NPP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake led the mach and was engaged in a heated exchange with the Police.

The Police later fired tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to disperse the protesters.

However, the protesters returned and clashed with the Police once again. (Colombo Gazette)