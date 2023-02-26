Disciplinary action sought on Susil for using f-word in Parliament

Disciplinary action has been sought on Education Minister Susil Premajayantha for using the f-word in Parliament on a female MP.

Premajayantha was heard using the word on Parliamentarian Rohini Kaviratne on Friday when the Minister was responding to a question raised by the MP.

The Minister used the word when the camera in Parliament was directed away from the Minister but his mic was still on.

Kaviratne has raised the matter with Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and requested disciplinary action. (Colombo Gazette)