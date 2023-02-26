Ban on NPP protest near President’s office and house

The Fort Magistrates’ Court has banned a protest by the National Peoples Power scheduled to take place near the President’s Office and Presidents House in Fort today.

A court order has been issued against 26 individuals including NPP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayaka from entering areas around the President’s Office, President House and Galle Face.

The order prevents the protesters from entering the area from 01 pm – 08 pm today (Sunday).

The court order was issued on a request made by the Police. (Colombo Gazette)