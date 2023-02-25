Online Chinese app cheats thousands of Bangladeshis

An office was opened at Siroil Colony in Rajshahi Nagar to carry out these activities but the office has also been locked after the fraud was revealed, reported V News.

A man named Manik from Siroil Colony area of the city started promoting this app in Rajshahi.

After buying the ticket, the profit was immediately transferred to the number of the account holder. But the money had to be converted into dollars to buy tickets.

If you open another person's account number, the dollar will be added to your own account number. This app created a storm among the youth in different villages of Rajshahi from the middle of last October. In order to become rich overnight without doing any work, they opened account numbers with more money and entered the race to become big people.

The accumulated money is 'cashed out' through bkash or Nagad. Manik's office announced a few days ago that the number of users of this app in Rajshahi city has crossed two thousand.

He further stated that a Chinese man named ‘Mu Ji Li’ sent a small message to everyone’s cell phones. It is said that if the 30 per cent amount of the money is deposited now, the money can be withdrawn from the account number along with the profit.

Fahim, another youth from the same area, echoed Himel. He said he had two account numbers. One deposited USD 111 and the other USD 95. The account number has been zeroed since last Monday.

Meanwhile, Manik is no longer found. His phone is switched off. No one knows where Manik's house is. (ANI)