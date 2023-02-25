Moves to make Mahinda PM again

There are moves to appoint Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) leader Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister.

SLPP defectors said that they had been approached seeking support to appoint Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister.

The SLPP wants to replace current Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who is also a member of the SLPP.

MP Channa Jayasumana, who is part of a group of SLPP members who left the party, said that they will not back the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister.

He said that Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has already served as President and Prime Minister, should retire from politics. (Colombo Gazette)