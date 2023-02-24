Sri Lanka picks 17-member Test squad to tour New Zealand

Sri Lanka has picked a 17-member Test squad to tour New Zealand for a Two-match Test series.
The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee selected the Test squad to take part in the two-match Test series of the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2023.
The Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Roshan Ranasinghe, approved the squad.
The team will depart for New Zealand on February 27, 2023.
The squad
01. Dimuth Karunaratne – Captain
02. Oshada Fernando
03. Kusal Mendis
04. Angelo Mathews
05. Dhananjaya De Silva
06. Dinesh Chandimal
07. Kamindu Mendis
08. Niroshan Dickwella
09. Nishan Madushka
10. Ramesh Mendis
11. Prabath Jayasuriya
12. Chamika Karunaratne
13. Kasun Rajitha
14. Lahiru Kumara
15. Asitha Fernando
16. Vishwa Fernando
17. Milan Rathnayake