Sri Lanka picks 17-member Test squad to tour New Zealand

Sri Lanka has picked a 17-member Test squad to tour New Zealand for a Two-match Test series.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee selected the Test squad to take part in the two-match Test series of the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2023.

The Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Roshan Ranasinghe, approved the squad.

The team will depart for New Zealand on February 27, 2023.

The squad

01. Dimuth Karunaratne – Captain

02. Oshada Fernando

03. Kusal Mendis

04. Angelo Mathews

05. Dhananjaya De Silva

06. Dinesh Chandimal

07. Kamindu Mendis

08. Niroshan Dickwella

09. Nishan Madushka

10. Ramesh Mendis

11. Prabath Jayasuriya

12. Chamika Karunaratne

13. Kasun Rajitha

14. Lahiru Kumara

15. Asitha Fernando

16. Vishwa Fernando

17. Milan Rathnayake