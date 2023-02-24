Speaker accused of asking Mayantha to accept post

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was today accused of telephoning MP Mayantha Dissanayake and asking him to accept the post of Chairperson of the Committee on Public Finance.

Opposition MP Rauff Hakeem told Parliament today that he was informed by Dissanayake that the Speaker telephoned him and asked him to accept the post.

However, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena insisted that it was Dissanayake who had telephoned him.

Dissanayake was appointed as the new Chairperson of the Committee on Public Finance despite the SJB wanting the post to be given to Dr. Harsha de Silva.

Dr. Harsha de Silva told Parliament yesterday that his party had wanted him to be appointed to the post.

However, he said the Government MPs in the committee picked MP Mayantha Dissanayake.

The Government said that the agreement was that a member of the opposition will be appointed as the Chairperson of the Committee on Public Finance.

Accordingly, the Government said that Mayantha Dissanayake was appointed to the post. (Colombo Gazette)