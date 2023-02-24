President blames protests last year for drop in tourist numbers

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that tourist numbers had dropped following the protests in May and June of last year.

Wickremesinghe announced plans to make Sri Lanka a year-round tourist destination, with measures to be taken to promote the tourism sector.

He made these comments during a meeting with businessmen from the tourism industry in the Galle District, which was organized under the theme “Survival and Overcoming Challenges in the Tourism Industry.”

During the meeting, President Wickremesinghe acknowledged the challenges faced by those in the tourism sector due to the recent economic downturn. However, he reassured the attendees that a planned program is being implemented to revitalize the sector.

The President outlined a program to attract over two million tourists to Sri Lanka, including those willing to spend $500 per day. To achieve this goal, a committee has been appointed to implement the plan as soon as possible.

In addition, President Wickremesinghe stressed the importance of better publicity for Sri Lanka to the world. He highlighted the recent Independence Day celebrations, which were held with pride to demonstrate that law and order have been stabilized in the country.

The President also noted that tourist numbers had dropped following the protests in May and June of last year. To attract tourists back to Sri Lanka, he emphasized the need to demonstrate that law and order has been restored in the country.

Overall, the meeting was seen as a positive step towards promoting tourism in Sri Lanka. The President’s commitment to the industry and his plans to revitalize the sector were welcomed by the attendees, who hope that this will lead to increased investment and growth in the sector.

Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Promotion Manusha Nanayakkara, Minister of Tourism and Lands Harin Fernando, State Minister Mohan Priyadarshana de Silva, State Minister Geeta Kumarasinghe, Members of Parliament Vajira Abeywardena, Sampath Athukorala, Southern Province Governor Dr. Willie Gamage, Galle District Governor Shantha Weerasinghe and other officials attended this event. (Colombo Gazette)