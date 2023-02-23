UN Human Rights Committee to review Sri Lanka

The UN Human Rights Committee will hold its upcoming session from 27 February to 24 March, during which it will review Egypt, Turkmenistan, Zambia, Peru, Sri Lanka and Panama.

The six parties are among the 173 members of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Covenant as well as the Committee’s previous recommendations.

The Human Rights Committee, which has received the respective country reports and other submissions from non-governmental organisations, will discuss a range of issues with the six delegations through public dialogues on the following dates:

Sri Lanka will be reviewed on 8, 9 March. Dialogues with Peru, Sri Lanka and Panama will be conducted in a hybrid format. (Colombo Gazette)