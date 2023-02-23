Ranjith Bandara re-elected as the COPE chair

Member of Parliament Prof.) Ranjith Bandara, was re-elected as the new Chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) with a majority of votes.

He was elected at the first meeting of the Committee on Public Enterprises held today (23) for the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament.

The name of Prof. Ranjith Bandara was proposed by State Minister and Member of Parliament Jagath Pushpakumara and was seconded by Member of Parliament Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

The name of MP Eran Wickramaratne was proposed by MP Nalin Bandara and was seconded by Member of Parliament Rauff Hakeem.

Prof. Ranjith Bandara received 17 votes whilst Wickramaratne received 6 votes.

Addressing the committee, the newly appointed COPE chair stated that he expects the support of all Members to carry forward the activities of the Committee.

The Committee Chair also emphasized that the work of the Committee prior to prorogation shall continue and was concurred by the Members of the Committee.

Furthermore, the Committee chair was of the view that a discussion should be facilitated with the Speaker and the Attorney General regarding the process and possibilities of making COPE recommendations legally binding.

State Ministers Jagath Pushpakumara, Janaka Wakkumbura, Lohan Ratwatte, Indika Anuruddha Herath, D. V. Chanaka, Shantha Bandara, Members of Parliament Rauff Hakeem, Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Rohitha Abegunawardhana, Eran Wickramaratne, Nimal Lanza, S. M. M. Muszhaaraff, Nalin Bandara Jayamaha, Chaminda Wijesiri, Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi, (Major) Sudarshana Denipitiya, Premnath C. Dolawatte, Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha, M. Rameshwaran, Shanakkian Rasamanikkam, Ms Rajika Wickramasinghe, Madhura Withanage, and Prof. Charitha Herath were present at the meeting.