Ranil says he advised Mujibur not to resign

President Ranil Wickreemesinghe says he had advised Samagoi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Mujibur Rahuman not to resign from his seat in Parliament.

The President told Parliament today that a date had not been fixed for the Local Government election.

He said he had spoken to Rahuman and advised him not to resign from Parliament.

Wickreemesinghe said that although 9th March is being spoken of as the date of the election, the date has not been formally fixed.

Rahuman resigned from Parliament to contest the Local Government (LG) elections.

Former Minister A.H.M Fowzie was later named as Rahuman’s replacement in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)