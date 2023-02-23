Mudalige among over 50 arrested at Education Ministry

Convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige was among over 50 people arrested for forcefully entering the Ministry of Education and staging a protest.

The protest was staged demanding that the Buddhist and Pali University be reopened.

The Police said that a number of Buddhist monks were among those arrested.

They entered the Ministry of Education at Battaramulla, erected banners inside the premises and staged a protest.

The Police later stormed the building and arrested the protesters. (Colombo Gazette)