Mayantha appointed Chairperson of Public Finance Committee

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Mayantha Dissanayake has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Committee on Public Finance despite the SJB wanting the post to be given to Dr. Harsha de Silva.

Dr. Harsha de Silva told Parliament that his party had wanted him to be appointed to the post.

However, he said the Government MPs in the committee picked MP Mayantha Dissanayake.

The Government said that the agreement was that a member of the opposition will be appointed as the Chairperson of the Committee on Public Finance.

Accordingly, the Government said that Mayantha Dissanayake was appointed. (Colombo Gazette)