President says Sri Lanka cannot continue to beg

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says Sri Lanka cannot continue to beg and remain bankrupt.

Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka’s economy completely collapsed.

The President said that he had taken unpopular decisions but he had to do what is correct and what is in the best interest of the country.

“There are hard decisions to be taken in life,” he added.

The President expressed these views at an event held at Royal College in Colombo.

He said that Sri Lanka is now only ahead of Afghanistan with an uncertain future.

The President said that Sri Lanka must rebuild its economy to last for another 25 years.

Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka also needs a new Constitution that will last for another 100 years. (Colombo Gazette)