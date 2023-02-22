Police fire tear gas on students in Homagama

The Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse students from the Buddhist and Pali University who were engaging in a Satyagraha protest at the Pitipana Junction in Homagama.

The Satyagraha was led by the Inter University Bhikku Federation (IUBF) of the Buddhist and Pali University in Homagama.

The monks and others were ordered by the Police to vacate the area but they had refused.

A tense situation also arose between the students and the Police when the students attempted to erect a temporary shelter in the area.

Later, the Police fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters. (Colombo Gazette)