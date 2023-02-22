More earth tremors reported near Buttala

More earth tremors were reported near Buttala today, the latest measuring at a magnitude 3.2, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) said.

The latest tremor was reported at around 11.45 a.m. today.

On 11th February a tremor was reported in Wellawaya in the Monaragala district.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) said the 2.3 magnitude tremor was recorded at around 3.48 a.m. on 11th February.

A minor earth tremor was reported in parts of the Monaragala district on 10th February as well.

The magnitude 3.0 tremor on 10th February was felt in the Buttala, Wellawaya and Handapanagala areas in the Monaragala district. (Colombo Gazette)