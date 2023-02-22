Harsha insists he will not join Ranil’s cabinet

Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Dr. Harsha de Silva today insisted that he will not join the cabinet of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He told Parliament that he will remain in the opposition and do what is needed for the country.

The MP expressed these views when an issue arose over the appointment of the Chair of the Parliament Committee on Public Finance.

Dr. Harsha de Silva said that he was informed earlier that he was appointed as the Chair.

However, he was later informed that his name had not been confirmed as the Chair.

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said that no agreement had been reached on the Chair of the committee.

He said that the Government is in agreement that the Chair of the committee should be a member of the opposition. (Colombo Gazette)