Deputy Speaker warns thugs in Parliament

Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse warned MPs behaving like thugs in Parliament today, telling them to keep their thuggery outside the House.

He issued the warning after Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP S.M Marikkar was accused of behaving like a thug in Parliament.

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga accused Marikkar of threatening the Deputy Speaker like a thug and demanding time to speak.

Marikkar insisted that he has no links to any thugs or the underworld but has a right to speak in Parliament.

He also said that he is an elected MP and will demand time to speak if time is not allocated for him.

Ranatunga said that all MPs have a right to speak but cannot threaten the Deputy Speaker. (Colombo Gazette)