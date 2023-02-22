Contradictory JMO reports on Schaffter’s death questioned

Contradictory reports by the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) on the death of businessman Dinesh Schaffter was questioned in Parliament today.

Opposition MP Eran Wickremeratne noted that in one report the JMO had said that Schaffter was strangled to death.

However, the MP said that the same JMO later gave a report claiming Dinesh Schaffter seems to have committed suicide.

“This is absolutely ridiculous,” the MP said.

Schaffter, was found in critical condition, tied inside his car at the Borella General Cemetery.

The 52-year-old businessman had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo General Hospital. He passed away while receiving treatment in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)