Air Services Agreement signed between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka

A bilateral Air Services Agreement was signed between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The agreement will provide a stronger platform to further intensify connectivity both between the countries as well as the European and Asian regions.

The instrument inked at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides inter alia for the designated Airlines of both Countries to fly between Amsterdam and Katunayake and beyond their respective territories.

While the agreement broadens avenues for leisure and business travel and enhance business interaction, it will also provide a speedier conduit for transfer of cargo. Sri Lanka has been a popular destination among the Dutch Travellers. 11,987 Dutch tourists have travelled to Sri Lanka in 2022, despite travel restrictions which prevailed during certain periods in the year.

Sri Lanka’s Envoy to the Netherlands Ambassador Aruni Ranaraja and H. van Faassen, Actg. Director General for Civil Aviation at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management signed the instrument on behalf of the two Countries.

The signature of the Agreement reflects the mutual desire to further deepen the bilateral relationship. The two Countries celebrated 70 years of formal Diplomatic Relations in 2021.

The Agreement signed on 22 February 2023 comes into effect on the first day of the second month following the date of the latter written notification through diplomatic channels, replacing a 1953 instrument. (Colombo Gazette)