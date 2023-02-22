Adani and Sri Lanka discuss progress on renewable energy project

India’s controversial Adani Group and Sri Lanka today discussed progress on a renewable energy project.

The Ministry of Power and Energy said that progress of the 500 MW renewable energy project in Pooneryn and Mannar was discussed at the meeting.

The discussion took place between visiting Adani Group officials and Minister Kanchana Wijesekera this morning at the Ministry of Power and Energy.

Officials of the Ministry of Power and Energy, Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Sustainable Energy Authority participated at the meeting.

Led by billionaire Gautam Adani, Adani Group’s seven listed companies bearing his name have together lost about $120bn in market value since a January 24 report by Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

The Adani group has denied the allegations and threatened legal action against Hindenburg. (Colombo Gazette)