YouTuber apologises for making defamatory statement

YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe apologised in court today for making a defamatory statement on the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

Following his apology the Colombo Magistrates Court decided to conclude the case against Amarasinghe.

Amarasinghe later told reporters that there was a mistake in some of the words he used in his public statement.

An investigation had been launched against Amarasinghe after Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne received written complaints in this regard.

The chief prelates of Malwatta and Asgiriya chapters, the Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero and Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero also wrote to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, raising concerns about the offensive statements made by Amarasinghe.

He was later arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on 05th January. (Colombo Gazette)