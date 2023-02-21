Wimal accuses Sajith of picking only his people

MP Wimal Weerawansa accused Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa of picking only his people to be included in Parliament committees.

Weerawansa told Parliament that independent MPs are also part of the opposition.

He said that the independent MPs have been given time from the opposition to speak in Parliament.

However, he said that when opposition members are being nominated to the Parliament committees only those from Premadasa’s group are being included.

Weerawansa said that Premadasa is not being fair as the Leader of the Opposition.

However, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Lakshman Kiriella said that there are provisions to include independent MPs in the committees. (Colombo Gazette)