Sri Lanka seeks support to expedite response from IMF

Sri Lanka today sought international support to expedite a response from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on funding and assistance.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry briefed the Head of Missions of the Paris Club member nations and the HOM of India at the Foreign Ministry today.

The Governor of the Central Bank, Nandalal Weerasinghe, Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana, and Senior Advisor to the President Dr S. Samaratunga also attended the briefing.

Sri Lanka updated the diplomats on the steps taken to stabilize the Sri Lankan economy and the progress made under the IMF Programme.

They Sri Lanka delegation also emphasized the importance of wide stakeholder support at this crucial juncture for an expedited response from the IMF on funding and support. (Colombo Gazette)