Securities and Exchange Commission on Sri Lanka gets a new Chairman

Veteran banker, Faizal Salieh, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC).

He has been appointed to the post with effect from 20 February 2023.

Salieh served as the Chief of Corporate and Merchant Banking at ANZGrindlays Bank; COO of NDB; Executive Director/CEO of NDB Housing Bank; founder MD/CEO of Amana Bank; and Senior Independent Director of Cargills Bank and HNB General Insurance.

He holds a First Class Honours Degree in Economics with specialization in Banking & Finance, MBA and FCPM, and played an outstanding strategic and operational leadership role in establishing Amana Bank as the first interest-free licensed commercial bank operating on the profit and loss sharing model in Sri Lanka.

He has also held Board positions in several companies in the business of Banking, Finance, Insurance, Fund Management, Stockbroking, Manufacturing, Trading and Education; and has served on State University Boards, Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and several Government and Non-Governmental Committees in the fields of Finance, Economic Affairs, Housing, Construction and Tertiary Education. (Colombo Gazette)