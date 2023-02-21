Parliament adjourned following protest by opposition MPs

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena adjourned Parliament sittings till tomorrow following a protest by opposition Members of Parliament.

The opposition Members of Parliament held placards and protested near the Speaker’s chair demanding the Local Government (LG) elections.

The protest lasted for a few minutes and the Government later proposed that sittings be adjourned.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena adjourned sittings till 9.30am tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Government has said it does not have sufficient funds to conduct the polls in March.

Postal voting for the election has already been postponed.

The LG polls are scheduled to be held on 9th March. (Colombo Gazette)