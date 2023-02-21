Mahinda wants LG polls to be held as scheduled

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says the Local Government (LG) election must be held as scheduled.

Responding to reporters the leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) said that there is no reason to postpone the polls.

He said that the election must be held on the scheduled date.

SLPP member and former Minister Basil Rajapaksa said that the SLPP is prepared to face the election.

The Government has said that there is no money to hold the election in March.

The Local Government election is scheduled to be held on 9th March.

Postal voting for the Local Government election which was scheduled to take place this week, has already been postponed. (Colombo Gazette)