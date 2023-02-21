Cardinal fears attempt at dictatorial rule

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith fears there is an attempt to take forward dictatorial rule by postponing the Local Government (LG) election.

Issuing a statement, the head of the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka said that postponing the Local Government election could pave the way for other elections to also be postponed.

He said that an election is a fundamental right of the public.

The Government has said that there is no money to hold the election in March.

The Local Government election is scheduled to be held on 9th March.

Postal voting for the Local Government election which was scheduled to take place this week, has already been postponed. (Colombo Gazette)